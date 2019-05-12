Farage Blasts BBC’s Line of Questioning on Marr

“This is absolutely ludicrous, I’ve never in my life seen a more ridiculous interview than this. You are not prepared to talk about what is going on in this country today. You’re in denial. The BBC’s in denial. The Tory and Labour Parties are in denial.”

May 12, 2019

