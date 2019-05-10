Now Lib Dem-Supporting Change UK MEP Claims She Never Joined Change UK

The plot thickens over former Tory MEP Julie Girling, who caused a stir earlier today by endorsing the Lib Dems, despite supposedly being a Change UK MEP herself. Girling now claims that:

“I was not and am not a Change UK MEP. I sit in the European Parliament as an independent.”

Meanwhile Change UK have blamed the Lib Dems for making the “claim” that she was a Change UK MEP. So whose fault is it that the BBC reported less than a month ago that Girling herself had confirmed that she was joining Change UK?

Either Girling was telling porkies then or she’s telling porkies now. Every time it looks like the ‘Remain Alliance’ have hit peak incompetence they manage to go one better…

May 10, 2019 at 4:04 pm

