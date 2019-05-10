Not So Super Girl

The hash-tagging Remainiac flag-wavers don’t have much to celebrate at the moment with chaotic Remainer infighting growing by the day. This appeared to be having a detrimental effect on high-profile campaigner and self-proclaimed “EU Supergirl” Madeleina Kay after a long hard day on a ‘Europe Day’ boat party yesterday. Luckily a concerned fellow Remainer was on hand to tend to her outside the St Stephen’s pub in Westminster last night…

May 10, 2019 at 12:21 pm

Priti Patel told the Westminster Hour…

“I think without a doubt that frustration is there. I have heard it myself. I’ve experienced it both with my council candidates and when I’ve been on the doorstep. The mood is dark. The public are frustrated. They are fed up I think more widely with politics and the way in which Brexit has been handled and in particular the fact that, as many people say to me in my constituency, they expected us to leave effectively on March 29. This has not happened.”

