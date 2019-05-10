Farage: This is a Coalition of Parliament Against the People

Nigel brought the house down on last night’s Question Time in his first answer. The whole episode isn’t one to miss, with Amber Rudd making the mistake of bizarrely attacking the readership of the respected flagship ConservativeHome website and nineteen year old Emily putting Anna Soubry in her place over a second referendum. Great telly…
