Corbyn Fouls Up His Football Support

The extraordinary performances of English football teams in the European cup competitions this week has led to an outbreak of tragic attempts by politicians to look in touch with ‘ordinary people’ by making endless references to the ball-footy-kick thing. None more so than Jeremy Corbyn who posted a gushing tribute to Spurs on Wednesday night despite them being bitter rivals of his own team, Arsenal…
Even an Arsenal fan can appreciate the astonishing performances by @LFC and @SpursOfficial over the last two nights. Two underdogs defying the odds to set up an all English Champions League Final. Congratulations and good luck to both teams in the final. #AJATOT
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 8, 2019
Yet despite Arsenal qualifying for their own European final almost 24 hours ago (ok it’s only the Europa League, but still…) Jeremy Corbyn is still yet to send any message of congratulations whatsoever to his own beloved team of several decades. He’s not Gooner win over any fans like that…