Change UK MEP: Vote Lib Dem

It turns out that the two former Tory MEPs who were kicked out of the party after voting to ban the UK from discussing trade in the Brexit negotiations joined ‘Change UK’ last month, not that anyone really noticed. Now Julie Girling, one of those Change UK MEPs, is encouraging constituents not to vote for her own party but for the Lib Dems instead, as they are “clearly the strongest Remain party.” She has issued a press release saying:

“In my view, the best way to get a People’s Vote to stop Brexit is to vote Lib Dem. That will send a very clear message to Mrs May and Mr Corbyn. This is what I will be doing. I urge other Remain voters to vote Lib Dem to stop Brexit.”

Even when the ChUKas do manage to put candidates up, their own politicians are telling voters to vote against them…

She’s not the only one giving surprise endorsements today, former Tory Remainer Nick Boles effectively endorsed the Brexit Party’s candidate in Peterborough:

I’ve never lived in Peterborough but I know it a bit as it’s the workplace of many of my constituents. I don’t support the @brexitparty_uk at all but @MikeGreeneTBP would make a much better MP for the city than either of the last two. I reckon he’ll do well. — Nick Boles MP (@NickBoles) May 10, 2019

Evidently not much love lost between Boles and his former Tory MP neighbour Stewart Jackson…