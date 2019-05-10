Burgon Squirms Over False Denial of His ‘Anti-Zionist’ Rant

The BBC’s Emma Barnett took Shadow Justice Minister Richard Burgon to task over his rant against ‘Zionists’ that he tried to deny he delivered. Last month it was revealed that he lied about not saying it, and now he’s doubling down by trying to claim he didn’t lie. There was a time where this behaviour would provide a one way ticket out of the shadow cabinet, but apparently not under Jeremy Corbyn…
“Bollocks to Brexit” Vote Winning Slogan | PoliticalBetting
Gina Only Recommends Tactically Voting LibDem | Mark Pack
Chris Williamson Bills Taxpayer for Nespresso Machine | Sun
I Understand Why Tories Won’t Vote for Us | Mark Harper
How Football Raised Its Game | UnHerd
You’re Wrong, Rory | Ruth Lea
Strange Return of Pluralist Politics | Comment Central
How To Fix Britain After Brexit | UnHerd
Huawei and the Cameron Connection | ConWoman
Corbyn’s Trump Hypocrisy | Comment Central
Brexit Panel Advising on Irish Border Solutions | BBC
Anti-Semitic Abuse at Corbyn-Backed Campaign | ES
May’s Local Election S**tshow | Rob Halfon MP
What Government Should Do Next | UnHerd
No Change, No Chance | ConHome
Gina Only Recommends Tactically Voting LibDem | Mark Pack
Chris Williamson Bills Taxpayer for Nespresso Machine | Sun
I Understand Why Tories Won’t Vote for Us | Mark Harper
How Football Raised Its Game | UnHerd
You’re Wrong, Rory | Ruth Lea
Strange Return of Pluralist Politics | Comment Central
How To Fix Britain After Brexit | UnHerd
Huawei and the Cameron Connection | ConWoman
Corbyn’s Trump Hypocrisy | Comment Central
Brexit Panel Advising on Irish Border Solutions | BBC
Anti-Semitic Abuse at Corbyn-Backed Campaign | ES
May’s Local Election S**tshow | Rob Halfon MP
What Government Should Do Next | UnHerd
No Change, No Chance | ConHome