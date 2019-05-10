Brandon Lewis Blasted by IDS’ Association Chairman Over ‘Insulting and Aggressive’ Tory Leaflets

Iain Duncan Smith’s Tory Association Chairman in Chingford and Woodford Green has written to Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis blasting the Tories’ European Election mailshot leaflets which include a link to a website naming and shaming Conservative MPs for not backing May’s deal. As well as including the “daft” suggestion that there was still time for the EU elections to be cancelled altogether…

Not only have the Tories tried to put their own MPs in the stocks, Moss points out that they haven’t even got it right – their entry for IDS himself claims that he has backed the deal all three times (or “Voted for leaving the EU with a deal” as they misleading call it), when in fact he only backed it the very last time:

Moss calls for someone from the Chairman’s office to come to the London Board meeting next week to “explain themselves” for these “appalling decisions”. Read his eviscerating letter in full below: