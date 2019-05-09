Verhofstadt: Olly Robbins Asked For Belgian Citizenship

Olly Robbins’ Brussels indiscretions have landed him in hot water again – this time it’s Guy Verhofstadt who’s dobbed him in. A laughing Verhofstadt reveals in BBC4’s new behind-the-scenes Brexit documentary that Olly Robbins came to him and said:

“Guy, can I become a Belgian citizen after this whole thing? Because I don’t think I will return.”

The clip – a teaser for tonight’s episode – also includes one of Verhofstadt’s staffers celebrating: “We finally turned them into a colony! And that was our plan from the first moment.” This is not going to do anything to ease Brexiteer suspicions about the May/Robbins deal…