Mad Remainer Files Official Complaint that Brexit Party’s Logo is Too Good

The stark contrast between the Brexit Party’s slick, professional branding and The Independent Group/Change UK’s neverending horror show has been the source of endless amusement. Unfortunately, some Remainers are failing to see the funny side, one mad FBPEr has had such a severe sense of humour failure that he has filed an official complaint about the Brexit Party’s logo. For being too good…

Richard Bentall #FBPE, who is apparently also a professor of clinical psychology, wrote to the Electoral Commission to complain that the Brexit Party’s logo was an arrow – which funnily enough is next to the voting box for them. “In my professional opinion,” he splutters, “the ballot paper confers an unfair advantage to the Brexit Party.” The only thing giving them an unfair advantage is Change UK’s chronic incompetence…

May 9, 2019

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Priti Patel told the Westminster Hour…

“I think without a doubt that frustration is there. I have heard it myself. I’ve experienced it both with my council candidates and when I’ve been on the doorstep. The mood is dark. The public are frustrated. They are fed up I think more widely with politics and the way in which Brexit has been handled and in particular the fact that, as many people say to me in my constituency, they expected us to leave effectively on March 29. This has not happened.”

