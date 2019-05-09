Labour Staffers Threaten Strike Over Labour Party Austerity

More internal trouble in the Labour Party – now the so-called party of workers is facing industrial action from its own staffers. Labour had been in pay negotiations with the GMB and Unite unions since December over staffers’ January pay rise, Labour have struggled to come up with any money to pay them. Labour running out of money? Funny that…

The Labour General Secretary’s final offer to GMB and Unite was revealed this week – an £800 rise per employee. Despite seeing it as a bad offer, both unions recommended staff vote in favour of the limited raise. Normally unions only accept an offer they see as poor if the organisation they’re bargaining with is in financial difficulties…



Yesterday Labour staff rejected the offer by an overwhelming 37-133 votes. Southside sources tell Guido that the atmosphere is “horrific” in the building, threats of taking industrial action are swirling. A full on strike is unlikely, however the party is bracing itself for staffers refusing to work overtime. Pretty drastic considering the party is in the middle of an election campaign…