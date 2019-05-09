Gavin Esler’s “Village Idiot” Politics Live Meltdown

Gavin Esler’s big moment on Politics Live today severely backfired after he accused the Brexit Party’s Martin Daubney of lying over whether Esler had called Brexiteers “village idiots”. Which he had.

Even Will Self-style theatrical finger jabbing couldn’t save the Brexit-deranged former BBC presenter from a cringeworthy retreat. Glorious television…

Esler also tried to go after the Brexit Party for not revealing one of their donors, conveniently forgetting that his own party hasn’t revealed any of its own donations either since the end of March. Change UK are withholding publishing any donations they’ve received in the last two months until after the European Elections. Guido looks forward to seeing who else has given to the hapless Tiggers…