You might have expected Vince Cable to stay off the smut after his erotic spasm ended in an embarrassing mess last year. The 76-year old has bravely decided to have one last go at it, boldly launching a Lib Dem manifesto this morning titled “Bollocks to Brexit”. It is his birthday after all…

He’s already had to go on the defensive over people claiming to be offended by the name. If the bollocks are on either side what does that make Cable?