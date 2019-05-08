Parliament to Close off Red Lion in Renovation Move

Bad news for fans of the favourite pub of politicos, which will be inside the new parliamentary barriers once the temporary chamber is constructed, and a big security fence cuts the Whitehall pavement in half. Blocking access to the Red Lion…

Everyone accepts that there has to be a decant, and the Notre Dame fire has brought a fresh sense of urgency to the project. Sadly Guido’s favoured option of a Slug-on-Thames has been rejected, and instead a new chamber will be constructed just west of Norman Shaw North building,and behind the Red Lion pub. Here’s a look at the proposed new temporary chamber…