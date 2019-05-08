Leadsom “Seriously Considering” Standing For Tory Leadership

This morning on GMB, the Leader of the Commons didn’t hesitate when asked to confirm she is seriously considering standing for the Tory Leadership. She told Piers Morgan she is ‘seriously considering’ running. She said to Katy Balls in February of her last aborted leadership run:

‘Since then, as you do, you kind of lie awake reliving a conversation thinking what I should have said was this but it makes me more determined than ever to do what I can to make this country a greater place.’

Guido stands by his contention that she’d have obviously been better than May, if she had become leader. Leadsom had a plan, we would not have run a disastrous general election, we would have left the EU…

Tags:
People:
May 8, 2019 at 10:47 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

A Labour Party staffer writes

“The truth is Corbyn’s name is still poison the doorsteps in our working class heartlands, and Brexit betrayal is only compounding the narrative of our party as one for the few in metropolitan Southern seats, not the many across the country who voted leave.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn’s Gushing Praise for Anti-Semitic Book Corbyn’s Gushing Praise for Anti-Semitic Book
Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles
Scruton Responds to the Tapes Scruton Responds to the Tapes