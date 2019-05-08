Leadsom “Seriously Considering” Standing For Tory Leadership

This morning on GMB, the Leader of the Commons didn’t hesitate when asked to confirm she is seriously considering standing for the Tory Leadership. She told Piers Morgan she is ‘seriously considering’ running. She said to Katy Balls in February of her last aborted leadership run:

‘Since then, as you do, you kind of lie awake reliving a conversation thinking what I should have said was this but it makes me more determined than ever to do what I can to make this country a greater place.’

Guido stands by his contention that she’d have obviously been better than May, if she had become leader. Leadsom had a plan, we would not have run a disastrous general election, we would have left the EU…