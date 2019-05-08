Ian Blackford’s Sex Confusion

The SNP Westminster leader mixed up his sexes during Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon, congratulating the Duke of Wessex, who doesn’t exist, instead of the Duke of Sussex (whose wife has just had a baby). Funniest he’s been in months…
Corbyn’s Trump Hypocrisy | Comment Central
Brexit Panel Advising on Irish Border Solutions | BBC
May’s Local Election S**tshow | Rob Halfon MP
What Government Should Do Next | UnHerd
No Change, No Chance | ConHome
Barnier’s EU Presidency Bid | Politico
Biggest Brexit Backlash is Yet to Come | Lewis Goodall
Guy Verhofstadt is a Curtain-Haired Slimeball | Sun
Cameron Buys £8,000 Luxury Hot Tub | The Sun
May Risks Special Relationship Over Huawei | ConWoman
Defiant May Staying til Autumn | Times
Brady: Announce Timetable by 4pm | Chris Hope
Protect Falklands From Known Agitators | Andrew Rosindell
5 Ways to Oust Theresa May | Times
1984 Is Here | ConWoman
Brexit Panel Advising on Irish Border Solutions | BBC
May’s Local Election S**tshow | Rob Halfon MP
What Government Should Do Next | UnHerd
No Change, No Chance | ConHome
Barnier’s EU Presidency Bid | Politico
Biggest Brexit Backlash is Yet to Come | Lewis Goodall
Guy Verhofstadt is a Curtain-Haired Slimeball | Sun
Cameron Buys £8,000 Luxury Hot Tub | The Sun
May Risks Special Relationship Over Huawei | ConWoman
Defiant May Staying til Autumn | Times
Brady: Announce Timetable by 4pm | Chris Hope
Protect Falklands From Known Agitators | Andrew Rosindell
5 Ways to Oust Theresa May | Times
1984 Is Here | ConWoman