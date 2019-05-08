Ian Blackford’s Sex Confusion

The SNP Westminster leader mixed up his sexes during Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon, congratulating the Duke of Wessex, who doesn’t exist, instead of the Duke of Sussex (whose wife has just had a baby). Funniest he’s been in months…

Tags: ,
People:
May 8, 2019 at 12:30 pm

Sketch Round-Up



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.