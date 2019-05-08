Heseltine is Irrelevant. Why Does He Keep Getting Invited on TV?

Last night, yet again Newsnight invited washed-up failed former politician Michael Heseltine onto its programme for a plum spot to discuss the latest on Brexit. Guido was at a loss to think why a man who hasn’t been elected to office since last century is such a regular voice to analyse the modern machinations of political manoeuvering. He spent the best part of a decade (three decades ago) conspiring to usurp the most successful Prime Minister in recent history, and failing…

He is so past his sell-by date that he has only voted in the Lords on two days in past last year (with Labour and against the Tories on both occasions) and only spoken five times (on four days) over the last three years. Good to see we’re getting our money’s worth…

Heseltine last night admitted he did not vote Conservative in the 2016 London Mayoral election, is widely believed to not have voted Conservative in the 2017 election and if you believe he will vote Conservative in the European Elections, Guido has a bridge to sell you. The idea that he might criticise the Tory Party is about as novel as Chuka Umunna criticising them. There’s no real reason for the BBC to keep getting him on any more – they’re just after the cheap blue-on-blue soundbites…

