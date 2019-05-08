Chris Leslie Smears Brexit Party

Guido is going to generously assume that Chris Leslie has genuinely confused which party that bell-end Carl Benjamin is standing for, despite plenty of responses in his feed point out that he’s UKIP. At the time of going to pixel it has been up well over 12 hours uncorrected or deleted. Alternatively it could be he’s deliberately smearing the Brexit Party…

He’s not the only one confusing party names. Rachel Johnson who is standing in the South West got her own party’s name wrong. On BBC Radio 5 Live this morning Emma Barnett asked her “What’s the actual name of the party right now, because I don’t even know.” Rachel Johnson replied “The party is called Change UK. It was called The Independent Group.” In fact it is officially called “Change UK – The Independent Group”