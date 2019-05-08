Chris Leslie Smears Brexit Party

Guido is going to generously assume that Chris Leslie has genuinely confused which party that bell-end Carl Benjamin is standing for, despite plenty of responses in his feed point out that he’s UKIP. At the time of going to pixel it has been up well over 12 hours uncorrected or deleted. Alternatively it could be he’s deliberately smearing the Brexit Party…

He’s not the only one confusing party names. Rachel Johnson who is standing in the South West got her own party’s name wrong. On BBC Radio 5 Live this morning Emma Barnett asked her “What’s the actual name of the party right now, because I don’t even know.” Rachel Johnson replied “The party is called Change UK. It was called The Independent Group.” In fact it is officially called “Change UK – The Independent Group”

People: /
May 8, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Priti Patel told the Westminster Hour…

“I think without a doubt that frustration is there. I have heard it myself. I’ve experienced it both with my council candidates and when I’ve been on the doorstep. The mood is dark. The public are frustrated. They are fed up I think more widely with politics and the way in which Brexit has been handled and in particular the fact that, as many people say to me in my constituency, they expected us to leave effectively on March 29. This has not happened.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”