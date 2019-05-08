‘Arrogant Little Man’: Rosindell Hits Back at Verhofstadt Aide’s “Tory F**kers” Jibe

Tonight BBC 4 are airing a documentary showing the inside workings of the EU negotiating team. The Sun reports that at one point Guy Verhofstadt’s chief aide fawns over him after a conversation with Tory MP Andrew Rosindell, saying:

“I’m most proud of you when you take on a Tory… You should shoot* the f***ers out.”

Rozza tells Guido:

“I didn’t hear anyone say they were going to “shoot me”, but to be frank, I really couldn’t care less what this arrogant little man’s people have to say. We Brits and especially Essex folk are made of stronger stuff. If it’s true, he really needs to calm down and behave like a responsible politician . He represents a failing project and is obviously very bitter, but I will always defend Brexit and our great country against those that want to keep us locked under control of the EU!”

Good diplomacy job from Verhofstadt as ever…

*Could be shoo, audio is not clear.
Quote of the Day

Priti Patel told the Westminster Hour…

“I think without a doubt that frustration is there. I have heard it myself. I’ve experienced it both with my council candidates and when I’ve been on the doorstep. The mood is dark. The public are frustrated. They are fed up I think more widely with politics and the way in which Brexit has been handled and in particular the fact that, as many people say to me in my constituency, they expected us to leave effectively on March 29. This has not happened.”

