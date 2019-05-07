May To Face Brady Ultimatum Today

It’s not just Labour-Tory talks that kick off again today. Guido hears that Graham Brady will meet with the Prime Minister today to in effect offer her an ultimatum, announce a timetable for her departure or his 1922 Executive Committee will change the rules to allow another confidence vote for the parliamentary party.

The 1922 Executive were finely balanced in terms of those who want to change the rules and those who don’t. Guido understands that two crucial MPs who were against a change in the rules two weeks ago could now swing the vote in favour of change: Cheryl Gillan, and Geoffrey Clifton-Brown. Sources close to the committee are adamant that their patience with May is running out…

Meanwhile grassroots Tory members will hold a non-binding no confidence vote in the Prime Minister on Saturday June 15, which is likely to go against her. ConservativeHome found that 82% of members want her gone as soon as possible. Tick tock…