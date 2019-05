The Lib Dems have produced a flashy new video urging Remainers to vote for the Lib Dems to overtake the pro-leave parties. But following years of dodgy Lib Dem bar chart tradition, their own calculations don’t work…

Taking the latest poll, the parties that the Lib Dems say are ‘Brexit Parties’ make up… 68% of the vote, with just 28% for the UK’s Remain Parties. Guido has helpfully made a more accurate graphic for them…