Jean-Claude Juncker Named ‘European Leader of the Year’

Readers will be flabbergasted to learn that the Euronews ‘European Leader of the Year’ Award last night went to… Jean-Claude Juncker. What are the chances?

Guido has compiled the best bits so you can enjoy all the self-congratulatory smugness for yourself. Juncker topped a politically diverse shortlist featuring Michel Barnier and another European Commissioner. The Euronews President is close to tears as he introduces Juncker, he looks less pleased as JC rips EU-funded Euronews to shreds during his speech. Definitely not a “propaganda instrument of the European institutions”…

May 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm

Quote of the Day

Priti Patel told the Westminster Hour…

“I think without a doubt that frustration is there. I have heard it myself. I’ve experienced it both with my council candidates and when I’ve been on the doorstep. The mood is dark. The public are frustrated. They are fed up I think more widely with politics and the way in which Brexit has been handled and in particular the fact that, as many people say to me in my constituency, they expected us to leave effectively on March 29. This has not happened.”

