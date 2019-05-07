Investors and Business Owners Think Brexit Will Be Good for the Economy

The latest UBS Global Wealth Management survey has found that investors and business owners now think that Brexit will be good for the economy. 41% of High Net Worth Investors now believed that Brexit would have a positive impact on the economy, compared to only 35% who think it will be negative. Business owners are similarly optimistic, 44% believed Brexit would be positive for their businesses while 28% said it would have no impact at all. A far cry from Project Fear…

Pessimism has fallen significantly among business owners over the last quarter, only 14% are still pessimistic about the outlook for their businesses. UK investors are significantly more optimistic about the prospects of the UK economy than the European economy. Not surprising given the latest bad news for the stalling German economy…

May 7, 2019 at 4:04 pm

Priti Patel told the Westminster Hour…

“I think without a doubt that frustration is there. I have heard it myself. I’ve experienced it both with my council candidates and when I’ve been on the doorstep. The mood is dark. The public are frustrated. They are fed up I think more widely with politics and the way in which Brexit has been handled and in particular the fact that, as many people say to me in my constituency, they expected us to leave effectively on March 29. This has not happened.”

