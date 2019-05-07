Farage Announces Parliamentary Candidate Selections

The Brexit Party this morning announced that it is now actively recruiting new MP candidates for a future general election. This morning it launched a new section of its website for potential candidates to apply. They’re charging £100 per application for admin and vetting…

Also revealed at today’s eventful press conference…

The Brexit Party pledge card

There have been an extra 3,000 registered supporter signups overnight, taking the total number to 88,000

The party will push for a WTO Brexit

They will demand Brexit Party MEPs “have a major role in the Brexit negotiations”

There has been serious interest by “local and national figures” in standing for the party in the Peterborough by-election. Documentation needs to be in by 16:00 on Thursday…

Farage himself won’t stand in Peterborough

90% of Brexit Party funding has come from donations of £25 and under

Farage is now in talks with Tory donors about funding a Brexit Party general election campaign

Arron Banks has not given any money to the Brexit Party

And finally, Farage shut down a question from The Guardian over Farage having appeared on the conspiratorial InfoWars website by reminding the paper of its own wannabe Alex Jones. “I think when it comes to crackpot conspiracy theories, you’re way, way ahead of me.”