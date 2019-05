Change UK / The Independent Group / Remain Alliance have added a new name to their repertoire, changing their twitter username to @ForChange_Now, and losing their blue tick in the process. This is just two days after switching their website address from ‘voteforchange.uk’ to ‘theindependent.group’…

Some genius prankster has snapped up control of the old username @TheIndGroup, in order to advocate a ‘hard brexit’. 10/10