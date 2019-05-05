Rory Stewart: Tory and Labour Brexit Positions 99% the Same

Rory Stewart says that Labour’s Brexit position of wanting a permanent customs union is 99% the same as the Tories’. He then goes on to sing the praises of the dire Turkey model and says the advantage of a Corbyn-May deal is that it could last for thirty years. Is he an undercover ERG double agent trying to spike the deal before it’s even agreed?
It Must Be Made Easier to Sack Rogue MPs | Telegraph
Corbyn’s Boot-Licking Propagandists | Nick Cohen
Lord Deben’s Climate Report Boosts Clients | Sunday Times
Raab ‘Feeling the Pinch’ on £80,000 | Mail
Tories Have Only Days Left to Boot Out May | Hannan
Thatcher Knew What Tories Should Represent | CapX
Is Corbyn Doing the Country a Favour? | UnHerd
Dark Side of Sedwill | Andrew Pierce
The Collapse of the UK’s Car Industry | John Redwood
Why May Put Huawei Before Security | ConWoman
Williamson’s Exit Hides a More Important Issue | CapX
Tories Should Ally With Farage on Brexit, Not Corbyn | Telegraph
Huawei is a Risk Too Far | Mark Wallace
Steve Bannon’s Alt-Right Academy | FT
Britain’s Civil Servant Oligarchs | ConWoman
