Thatcher Voted UK’s Greatest Prime Minister Again

There’s some more bad news for Jeremy Corbyn to digest as he chews through his porridge this morning, the British public has chosen his arch-nemesis Margaret Thatcher as the UK’s greatest Prime Minister on the 40th anniversary of her taking power.

Thatcher took 21% in the poll of post-war Prime Ministers, beating Churchill on 19% and miles ahead of the rest of the competition. There were just enough diehard Blairites left to get Tony Blair into third place with 6% of the vote. Will the ChUKas even manage to match this in the EU elections?

The country doesn’t agree with the plethora of (Remoaner) historians who’ve been queuing up to brand Cameron the worst Prime Minister in history, 2% still carry the torch for DC. There’s no such consolation for Theresa May bringing up the rear on nul points…

May 3, 2019 at 9:33 am

A Labour Party staffer writes…

“The truth is Corbyn’s name is still poison the doorsteps in our working class heartlands, and Brexit betrayal is only compounding the narrative of our party as one for the few in metropolitan Southern seats, not the many across the country who voted leave.”

