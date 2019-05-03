Question Time’s Top Spots: 10-0 To Remainers

BBC Question Time has published statistics on which panellists have appeared on the programme most frequently. All of them were Remainers. 4/5 campaigned to join the Euro. We have posthumously determined that Charlie Kennedy would be a remainer given he was President of the euro-federalist European Movement. The Remainer trope that Question Time is Faragist because he is always on the programme is simply not true…
The top 10 most frequent guests have been:
- Ken Clarke – 59
- Shirley Williams – 58
- Menzies Campbell – 46
- Harriet Harman – 45
- Charles Kennedy – 44
- Clare Short – 39
- Michael Heseltine – 38
- Paddy Ashdown – 37
- Roy Hattersley – 36
- Simon Hughes – 34
Remainergeddon…