Question Time’s Top Spots: 10-0 To Remainers

BBC Question Time has published statistics on which panellists have appeared on the programme most frequently. All of them were Remainers. 4/5 campaigned to join the Euro. We have posthumously determined that Charlie Kennedy would be a remainer given he was President of the euro-federalist European Movement. The Remainer trope that Question Time is Faragist because he is always on the programme is simply not true…

The top 10 most frequent guests have been:

  1. Ken Clarke – 59
  2. Shirley Williams – 58
  3. Menzies Campbell – 46
  4. Harriet Harman – 45
  5. Charles Kennedy – 44
  6. Clare Short – 39
  7. Michael Heseltine – 38
  8. Paddy Ashdown – 37
  9. Roy Hattersley – 36
  10. Simon Hughes – 34

Remainergeddon…

Tags:
May 3, 2019 at 12:11 pm

Media News List



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Scruton Responds to the Tapes Scruton Responds to the Tapes
‘Release the Tapes’ ‘Release the Tapes’
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”
“Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea “Institute for Public Interest News” is a Bad Idea