Question Time’s Top Spots: 10-0 To Remainers

BBC Question Time has published statistics on which panellists have appeared on the programme most frequently. All of them were Remainers. 4/5 campaigned to join the Euro. We have posthumously determined that Charlie Kennedy would be a remainer given he was President of the euro-federalist European Movement. The Remainer trope that Question Time is Faragist because he is always on the programme is simply not true…

The top 10 most frequent guests have been:

Ken Clarke – 59 Shirley Williams – 58 Menzies Campbell – 46 Harriet Harman – 45 Charles Kennedy – 44 Clare Short – 39 Michael Heseltine – 38 Paddy Ashdown – 37 Roy Hattersley – 36 Simon Hughes – 34

Remainergeddon…