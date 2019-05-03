May Heckled By Welsh Tory: “Why Don’t You Resign”

“Why don’t you resign!? We don’t want you. We don’t want you.”
Almost as notable as the heckle is how few activists cheered when the heckler was escorted out…
A Labour Party staffer writes…
“The truth is Corbyn’s name is still poison the doorsteps in our working class heartlands, and Brexit betrayal is only compounding the narrative of our party as one for the few in metropolitan Southern seats, not the many across the country who voted leave.”