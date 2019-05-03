Local Elections: What Happened?

The results of the local elections are still rolling in this morning with many of the Tory shires opting not to count votes last night. The results so far see Labour taking a hammering in the leave voting North, and the Tories faring worse in the South, with smaller parties mopping up the pieces. For a party nine years into opposition this is really not a good result for Labour, and so far the Tories are managing to do as badly as expectated…

Last night Sunderland Labour took a walloping, and their leader on the council had some choice words for the second referendum MPs. He made it plain to the BBC that their losses were down to being seen as an anti-Brexit party by many, and insisted that Labour should respect the result of the referendum in full. “We need to be seen to be democrats.”

Barry Gardiner, on the other hand insisted that Labour is willing to stop Brexit, even sporting a Remain campaign sticker on his iPad. What a shower…

Elsewhere Labour’s failed to tip Swindon council into no overall control, even losing the Labour-voting ward where Labour’s Parliamentary candidate and Guido favourite Kate Linnegar was standing to the Tories. Labour also lost the Middlesbrough Mayoral election and control of Northern councils like Wirral and Hartelpool. But they did pick up the Remain voting Northern council of Trafford…

The Tories lost control of a smattering of councils from leave voting council areas like Basildon, Welwyn Hatfield, and Worcester, but also lost Remain voting Winchester to the Lib Dems. They did however gain control of North East Lincolnshire and Walsall…

The Lib Dems seem to have mounted a decent fightback, although the last time these seats were fought was the absolute Lib Dem nadir of 2015, so they still have a long way to go. The Greens have also made some impressive gains. Guido will keep you up to date as more results roll in…