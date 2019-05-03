Curtice: Not a Remain Backlash

The Twittersphere is awash with claims that the Lib Dems’ impressive exotic sprasm [sic] last night is down to a ‘Remain backlash’. That’s not what the data is saying. The Lib Dems are doing best where they had strong local organisation, and had been strong in the past (seats that span the Leave-Remain divide). Lib Dem sources in the North East tell Guido that they took pains to “completely avoid Brexit and focus on Labour’s record locally.”

“Where Vince cable came up on doorsteps, it was always residents mentioning him negatively. It’s still a hugely leave area and I think the UKIP surge demonstrates that.”

A Lib Dem activist told Guido “In Sunderland we avoided Brexit as much as possible and it may have hindered us in some wards.” Here’s an example of their hard hitting, heavily local campaign literature…

The anger with the main Parties might be because of Brexit, but where disgruntled voters are flooding to is far less determined by it…

Tags: ,
May 3, 2019 at 11:18 am

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

A Labour Party staffer writes

“The truth is Corbyn’s name is still poison the doorsteps in our working class heartlands, and Brexit betrayal is only compounding the narrative of our party as one for the few in metropolitan Southern seats, not the many across the country who voted leave.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn’s Gushing Praise for Anti-Semitic Book Corbyn’s Gushing Praise for Anti-Semitic Book
Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles
Scruton Responds to the Tapes Scruton Responds to the Tapes
Scruton’s Greatness Scruton’s Greatness