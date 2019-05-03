Britain Most Positive Country in Europe About Immigration

Despite non-stop claims from the embittered metropolitan elite that Brexit represents the “rise of the far right”, the latest pan-European YouGov study has revealed that Brits are actually more positive about immigration than any other major European country. Britain is both the most Eurosceptic and the most pro-immigration nation. But Brexiteers are still worse than Nazis, right…

28% of Brits believed that the benefits of immigration outweighed the costs, compared to only 24% of Germans and Spaniards and just 21% in France. 37% said that the costs outweighed the benefits, but this was less than every other country surveyed apart from Poland. Over 40% of French and Germans said immigration was a net negative, almost 49% were opposed in supposedly liberal Sweden…

The biggest factor for Brits was whether people had a job offer or not – 80% backed skilled workers and 41% backed unskilled workers coming to the UK with job offers, this dropped to just 14% support for unskilled workers without job offers. As many Brexiteers have long argued, the key issues in the UK have always been about control and economics, not opposition to immigrants themselves…