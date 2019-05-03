Britain Most Positive Country in Europe About Immigration

Despite non-stop claims from the embittered metropolitan elite that Brexit represents the “rise of the far right”, the latest pan-European YouGov study has revealed that Brits are actually more positive about immigration than any other major European country.  Britain is both the most Eurosceptic and the most pro-immigration nation. But Brexiteers are still worse than Nazis, right…

28% of Brits believed that the benefits of immigration outweighed the costs, compared to only 24% of Germans and Spaniards and just 21% in France. 37% said that the costs outweighed the benefits, but this was less than every other country surveyed apart from Poland. Over 40% of French and Germans said immigration was a net negative, almost 49% were opposed in supposedly liberal Sweden…

The biggest factor for Brits was whether people had a job offer or not – 80% backed skilled workers and 41% backed unskilled workers coming to the UK with job offers, this dropped to just 14% support for unskilled workers without job offers. As many Brexiteers have long argued, the key issues in the UK have always been about control and economics, not opposition to immigrants themselves…

Tags:
May 3, 2019 at 2:30 pm

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Priti Patel told the Westminster Hour…

“I think without a doubt that frustration is there. I have heard it myself. I’ve experienced it both with my council candidates and when I’ve been on the doorstep. The mood is dark. The public are frustrated. They are fed up I think more widely with politics and the way in which Brexit has been handled and in particular the fact that, as many people say to me in my constituency, they expected us to leave effectively on March 29. This has not happened.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”