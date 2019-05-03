BBC Reveals Projected National Share of the Vote

Con: 28% (-7) Lab: 28% (-7) Lib Dem: 19% (+3)
One thing’s for certain, after nine years in opposition this is not good news at all for Labour…
A Labour Party staffer writes…
“The truth is Corbyn’s name is still poison the doorsteps in our working class heartlands, and Brexit betrayal is only compounding the narrative of our party as one for the few in metropolitan Southern seats, not the many across the country who voted leave.”