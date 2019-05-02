Publish the Evidence

Sir Desmond Swayne called on the Government this morning to publish the conclusions of the National Security Council leak investigation to prove whether Gavin Williamson is a liar or not. Politicians of all colours, including Williamson himself, are calling for a police inquiry. The Met has now said it won’t do anything unless the Cabinet Office formally refers the matter to them.

Multiple people’s public reputations are on the line over this – without the evidence it’s just he said, she said. It’s time to release the evidence and settle the matter once and for all…