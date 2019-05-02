Publish the Evidence

Sir Desmond Swayne called on the Government this morning to publish the conclusions of the National Security Council leak investigation to prove whether Gavin Williamson is a liar or not. Politicians of all colours, including Williamson himself, are calling for a police inquiry. The Met has now said it won’t do anything unless the Cabinet Office formally refers the matter to them.

Multiple people’s public reputations are on the line over this – without the evidence it’s just he said, she said. It’s time to release the evidence and settle the matter once and for all…

People: /
May 2, 2019 at 11:32 am

Sketch Round-Up



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.