Miliband Squirms When Confronted By Guido’s Air Mile Investigation

Former Labour Leader Ed Miliband (remember him?) squirmed in his seat when challenged over Guido’s air mile investigation which revealed that since December 2017, Ed personally racked up over 19,000 air miles, pumping out over 3.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide. He says “individuals have to do their bit” and he’s sure he “could do more”. Understatement of the year…

May 2, 2019 at 3:21 pm

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

