How Lobby Journalism Works Part 94

The Sun’s political editor Tom Newton Dun explained candidly to the listeners at the very end of The Today Programme this morning the means by which ministers leak information to lobby journalists.

“You don’t ring up a minister and ask ‘Will you leak this to me?’ You say to him, ‘look, if I was to write … and I think that this happened, would I look particularly silly?’ And then the minister says to you ‘I don’t think you look particularly silly Tom at the best of times.'”

That’s how the Lobby thinks they stop themselves looking silly…

May 2, 2019 at 10:12 am

Quote of the Day

Scruton reflects on Twitter’s vigilantes…

“We in Britain are entering a dangerous social condition in which the direct expression of opinions that conflict – or merely seem to conflict – with a narrow set of orthodoxies is instantly punished by a band of self-appointed vigilantes. We are being cowed into abject conformity around a dubious set of official doctrines and told to adopt a world view that we cannot examine for fear of being publicly humiliated by the censors. This world view might lead to a new and liberated social order; or it might lead to the social and spiritual destruction of our country. How shall we know, if we are too afraid to discuss it?”

