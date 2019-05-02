Greg Clark was busy launching the Climate Change Committee’s new report this morning calling for a legally-binding target of zero net emissions by 2050. In the BBC’s view there’s just “one controversial recommendation” in the report: to turn down thermostats to 19C in winter – literally a matter of life and death for some elderly people trying to get through winter. Why is Greg Clark trying to kill off Tory voters?

Clark was also particularly effusive about the Committee’s chair, John Gummer/Lord Deben, opening his speech with:

“Everyone knows that when you appoint John Gummer to chair this important committee you are going to get rigour, you are going to get passion, and you are going to be challenged.”

What Clarke also knows is that when you appoint John Gummer, you get conflicts of interest worth over £600,000 with his family business, Sancroft International, raking in hundreds of thousands from “green” companies. Companies that Gummer’s own Committee lobbies the Government to hand billions of pounds of subsidies to.

Somehow Clark forgot to mention this, but that’s really no surprise as it’s just the latest in a long line of his BEIS Department whitewashing the whole affair. Whatever the pros and cons of renewable energy itself, the deeply corrupt industry that has sprung up to shuffle taxpayer subsidies from one gravy train to the next is a scandal of global proportions…