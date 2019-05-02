Corbyn: Israel Has “Unbelievably High Levels of Influence” Over the BBC

Fresh from making clear that he doesn’t subscribe to the anti-Semitic “elements” of Hobson’s “brilliant” theories about how “men of a single and peculiar race” control the policy and press of European nations and the “house of Rosthchild” has enabled every European war, Jeremy Corbyn has been uncovered giving his own views about who controls the BBC. You’ll never guess who he thinks is behind it all:

“What this embarrassing saga demonstrates is the contempt that the BBC directors appear to have for the views of the licence fee-payers and the unbelievably high levels of influence that Israel’s government appears to have in the upper echelons of parts of the media.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism respond:

“Due to the weight of evidence, we have had no option other than to conclude that the reason Mr Corbyn promotes these views is that he himself is an antisemite.”

Not that it will make a jot of difference to his diehard supporters and media outriders who will happily continue twisting themselves in knots to defend the indefensible. He’s just the unluckiest anti-racism campaigner in history…

H/t @magnitsky

Tags: , ,
People:
May 2, 2019 at 12:11 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles
Scruton Responds to the Tapes Scruton Responds to the Tapes
Scruton’s Greatness Scruton’s Greatness