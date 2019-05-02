Williamson’s Anti-Semitism Hypnosis Attempt Backfires

Fair to say that Chris Williamson’s attempts to use some weird hand signals to convince the crowd that Labour anti-Semitism has improved under Corbyn don’t succeed. It’s not the audience that have blinkers on…
Williamson’s Exit Hides a More Important Issue | CapX
Tories Should Ally With Farage on Brexit, Not Corbyn | Telegraph
Huawei is a Risk Too Far | Mark Wallace
Steve Bannon’s Alt-Right Academy | FT
Britain’s Civil Servant Oligarchs | ConWoman
Accepting Labour’s Customs Union Bad for Britain | Greg Hands
May Must Stand Down as Party Leader This Month | Hannan
Charities Allowed to Be Political If Left-Wing | Toby Young
How The Woke Inquisition Broke Cambridge | UnHerd
Prescott’s Rant at Jewish Journalist | JC
No Famous Socialist Victory in Spain | John Redwood
Labour Ignored ‘March to Synagogue’ for 10 Days | PolHome
Mayday, Mayday, Mayday | Madsen Pirie
How Much Do We Really Have In Common? | UnHerd
End Socialism for the Banks | ASI
Tories Should Ally With Farage on Brexit, Not Corbyn | Telegraph
Huawei is a Risk Too Far | Mark Wallace
Steve Bannon’s Alt-Right Academy | FT
Britain’s Civil Servant Oligarchs | ConWoman
Accepting Labour’s Customs Union Bad for Britain | Greg Hands
May Must Stand Down as Party Leader This Month | Hannan
Charities Allowed to Be Political If Left-Wing | Toby Young
How The Woke Inquisition Broke Cambridge | UnHerd
Prescott’s Rant at Jewish Journalist | JC
No Famous Socialist Victory in Spain | John Redwood
Labour Ignored ‘March to Synagogue’ for 10 Days | PolHome
Mayday, Mayday, Mayday | Madsen Pirie
How Much Do We Really Have In Common? | UnHerd
End Socialism for the Banks | ASI