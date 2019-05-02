Brexit Party Hits 30%, Opens 9 Point Lead Over Labour

The Brexit Party has continued its impressive rise, opening a nine point lead over the Labour Party and hitting 30% for the first time in YouGov’s latest European Election poll. All Remain parties other than the Lib Dems are falling. With their established ground operation and much higher recognition as a pro-Remain party, Vince Cable’s has-beens look set to beat upstarts Change UK on polling day. Embarrassing…

UKIP won these elections in 2014 with just 26.6% of the vote, on a much lower turnout than expected this time around. Turns out people really don’t like having their democratic votes ignored…

May 2, 2019 at 1:02 pm

Euro News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Priti Patel told the Westminster Hour…

“I think without a doubt that frustration is there. I have heard it myself. I’ve experienced it both with my council candidates and when I’ve been on the doorstep. The mood is dark. The public are frustrated. They are fed up I think more widely with politics and the way in which Brexit has been handled and in particular the fact that, as many people say to me in my constituency, they expected us to leave effectively on March 29. This has not happened.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles Miliband’s 19,000 Air Miles
Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring” Cabinet Minister on Brexit: “F*ck Knows. I’m Past Caring”