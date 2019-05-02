Brexit Party Hits 30%, Opens 9 Point Lead Over Labour

The Brexit Party has continued its impressive rise, opening a nine point lead over the Labour Party and hitting 30% for the first time in YouGov’s latest European Election poll. All Remain parties other than the Lib Dems are falling. With their established ground operation and much higher recognition as a pro-Remain party, Vince Cable’s has-beens look set to beat upstarts Change UK on polling day. Embarrassing…

UKIP won these elections in 2014 with just 26.6% of the vote, on a much lower turnout than expected this time around. Turns out people really don’t like having their democratic votes ignored…