Sadiq’s Photo Op With 9/11 “Zionist Jews” Conspiracy Theorist He Personally Condemned Last Year

Meet Labour Councillor Nisar Malik – Malik has served as a Labour Councillor in Hounslow since 2014, he was mayor of Hounslow from 2015-6. He’s also a big fan of sharing Jewish conspiracy theories on Facebook…

Last year Malik claimed that Israel and America created ISIS, suggested that they were conducting false flag chemical weapons attacks in Syria and ranted about how the “Zaniest [sic] lobby controls all the media”. Despite already being aware of this, Labour still allowed him to run for re-election in 2018…

Malik was then embroiled in a fresh storm when it emerged a few months later that he had also shared a video suggesting that “Zionist Jews” were behind 9/11. Labour still failed to take action and Malik is still a Labour Councillor – who Sadiq Khan decided to pop down for a PR opportunity with yesterday. Yet another case of Labour wilfully ignoring its chronic anti-Semitism problem…

UPDATE: Sadiq can’t try to claim ignorance as a defence, last year Sadiq personally condemned Malik as anti-Semitic after being shown his Facebook posts and called for him to be kicked out of the Labour Party:

“Some of those remarks are clearly anti-Semitic. I think the Labour Party should be investigating those comments speedily and if those complaints are upheld then anybody with those views should be kicked out of the Labour Party. There must be no place in our party for anybody with racist views. Anti-Semitism is racism. “We should be a party that is seeking to shape and change people’s views for the better, not being a place where people think it’s ok to join our party with anti-Semitic views.”

The fact that he’s happily posed alongside him less than a year later is the height of hypocrisy…