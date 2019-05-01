Grassed-Up Labour Councillors Got Council Workers to Mow Their Own Private Lawns

Two Labour councillors have been caught red-handed getting their private gardening done on the sly by council workers who were working on council time. A leaked report obtained by the Bristol Post reveals that two local councillors, Eve Orpen and Edward Bathe-Taylor, were found in breach of the council’s official code of conduct. Both are running for re-election tomorrow…

After being grassed up Orpen admitted that she had asked council groundsmen to chop down trees in her private property, she was lumbered with the cost and paid the council back £102.52. Bathe-Taylor admitted to asking council workers to mow his lawns while he was away on holiday in 2015 with his wife Merle, a fellow Labour Councillor who was also accused but has reportedly been exonerated by the report. Mr Bathe-Taylor insisted that the illicit lawn-mowing took place without her knowledge…

The local Labour group leader Pat Rooney has taken the Sedwill approach to the leak, criticising the leak itself and the timing rather than responding to the substance. Surely the voters of Bristol will put them out to grass…

May 1, 2019 at 4:38 pm

