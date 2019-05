19,261 Peterborough constituents have signed the recall petition calling for her to go, far surpassing the 10% recall threshold. The speaker has confirmed that there will be a by-election. Fiona Gone-asanya…

Nigel Farage has confirmed that The Brexit Party will be standing a candidate in the by-election (although it won’t be Nigel). As a key Brexit voting Tory-Labour marginal it’s all to play for…