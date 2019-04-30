McDonnell Calls for Revolution

John McDonnell was back to doing what he loves best on Newsnight last night, calling for “revolution” on a programme marking the fortieth anniversary of Thatcher coming to power. The Tory attack line about Labour wanting to take the UK back to the 1970s may not have worked, it doesn’t mean it isn’t true…

The “transformation that we want” will start immediately, we know just how sharp the transformation will be from McDonnell’s private letter to the Treasury where he set out his plans for emergency spending powers and civil service re-education. McDonnell insists “we are in a hurry, because the issues are so desperate now.” Or because he and Corbyn are just about to turn 70…

