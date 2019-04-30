Lisa Nandy Slams Alastair Campbell Over People’s Vote’s Lack of Honesty

Labour MP Lisa Nandy tore into Alastair Campbell on Politics Live over the People’s Vote campaign’s failure to be “honest” and “upfront” with the public about what they really want – to stop Brexit. Nandy hits the nail on the head – all the people arguing for a second referendum now are the same ones who just want the first referendum ignored…

April 30, 2019 at 12:40 pm

Lucy Allan explains her positive comments about the Brexit Party…

“If EU elections are held, Leave supporting voters will want to vote for Leave supporting candidates… Usual party loyalties will be eclipsed by the Leave v Remain divide. It’s good to see strong candidates in the Leave camp. However, I sincerely hope we leave the EU before these elections are held so that we can move on and not waste time and money on unnecessary EU elections.”

