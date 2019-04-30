Lisa Nandy Slams Alastair Campbell Over People’s Vote’s Lack of Honesty

Labour MP Lisa Nandy tore into Alastair Campbell on Politics Live over the People’s Vote campaign’s failure to be “honest” and “upfront” with the public about what they really want – to stop Brexit. Nandy hits the nail on the head – all the people arguing for a second referendum now are the same ones who just want the first referendum ignored…
A Tory Manifesto for Victory | John Baron
We Must Stop the EU Overturning Democracy | Henrik Nielsen
Take Railway Control Away From Government | The Times
The Horror of a Marxist in Number Ten | ConWoman
ChUK Hires Lexus Admen to Rev Up Image | The Times
Extinction Rebellion: a Climate of Violence | 1828
Will Vox Call The Shots In Spain? | UnHerd
Kuwaiti Authorities must Free Lazareva | Comment Central
Echoes of Lear in the Shafting of Scruton | ConWoman
Daily Express Editor Bans Anti-Immigrant Stories | Guardian
New Media is Driving New Movements | Ben Smith
Corbyn Has Lost Right to Criticise Racism | Ian Austin
Brokenshire Urged to Reinstate Scruton | Mail on Sunday
Who’s in Charge of Britain Today? | Dan Hodges
Conservatives May Not Survive Existential Crisis | Telegraph
