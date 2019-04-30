Ed Miliband Racks Up Over 19,000 Air Miles Despite Calling for Flight Eco-Crackdown

Ed Miliband was busy evangelising on Today this morning about the need to declare a climate “emergency”, advocating restricting flights and slapping higher taxes on plane tickets. Unfortunately for poor Mother Earth, Ed doesn’t seem to have believed it was enough of an emergency to alter his own travel habits. Since December 2017 Ed has racked up over 19,000 air miles, pumping out over 3.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide:

Essaouira, Morocco: over 2,800 miles return

return Week-long American tour including Boston and Chicago: over 8,000 mile round trip

round trip Iceland: 2,360 miles return

return Malaga: 2,080 miles return

return Zurich: 978 miles return

return Vienna: 1,582 miles return

return Florence: 1,512 miles return

At least Ed has saved some air miles by combining various work trips with family trips, a donor was kind enough to pay for his wife to come along on his Malaga trip, while his kids came along on his US tour and even got treated to free game tickets for his beloved Boston Red Sox. Air Miliband is clearly a classy affair, Ed’s trip to Florence came in at a handsome £1,090 for just one night’s accommodation with returns flights and ‘subsistence’. At least Ed won’t have to worry himself about the taxes going up, it’s just his donors who’ll be taking the hit…