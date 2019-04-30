ChUK Rally Highlights

Today the ChUKs held a huge rally in London, with reportedly over 100 people in attendance. Guido has brought you the highlights. They include…

Boasting about a poll that puts them behind the Brexit Party in London.

Fibbing about not having huge financial backing.

Admitting they “haven’t got everything right.” Bit of an understatement…

Claiming the EU simultaneously “preserves democracy” whilst also preventing the UK implementing policies the ChUKs disagree with. Um…

Explaining the EU treaties prevent the “will and whims” of our elected representatives. Yikes…

Using Nigel Farage’s slogans.

Talking a lot about Nigel Farage.

Claiming Mike Gapes is known as “Iron Mike.” By who..?

Hitting out at Labour for having said they would honour the result of a democratic vote.

Boasting about their “great rally”. Guido genuinely thought it was just a press conference until they said that…

Fibbing that they’ve always supported a second referendum. When they really haven’t

Being called “Change UK” but saying that “the best deal is the deal we currently have.”

It’s going so well that fifty activists have written to the party leadership to complain…